Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 218 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $236,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,858 shares of company stock worth $269,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $97.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

