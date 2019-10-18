Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases New Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,531,000 after buying an additional 1,392,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,087,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,209,000 after buying an additional 150,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after buying an additional 452,606 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,609,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,044,000 after buying an additional 171,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,474,000 after buying an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,998,802.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $163.80 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.57 and a 200-day moving average of $156.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.