Navellier & Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 305,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.04.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

