Navellier & Associates Inc Has $201,000 Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.69.

NYSE:LLY opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

