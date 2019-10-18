MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MYOS opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MYOS has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). MYOS had a negative return on equity of 93.90% and a negative net margin of 603.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MYOS will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MYOS stock. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) by 295.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,392 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. owned 1.55% of MYOS worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

