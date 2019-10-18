Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MWA. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of MWA opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.09%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $863,540.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,258.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.7% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

