MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTY. National Bank Financial set a C$70.00 price objective on MTY Food Group and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

TSE MTY opened at C$53.06 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$52.51 and a one year high of C$73.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$62.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

