Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th.

Mosaic has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.7% per year over the last three years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mosaic to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Monahan purchased 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,820.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on Mosaic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

