Mortgage Choice (ASX:MOC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.14

Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.46. Mortgage Choice shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 625,366 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $182.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.16 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.06.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Mortgage Choice’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Mortgage Choice Limited provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Mortgage Choice Franchised Mortgage Broking, Mortgage Choice Financial Planning, and Help Me Choose Health Fund and Mortgage Comparison Website. It offers assistance in determining the borrowing capacities of residential mortgage borrowers; and assessment of a range of home loans products, as well as submits loan applications on behalf of borrowers.

