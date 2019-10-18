MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Trading 0.3% Higher

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €101.00 ($117.44) and last traded at €99.95 ($116.22), 188,672 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €99.65 ($115.87).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €119.78 ($139.28).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

