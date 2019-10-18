Morgan Stanley Raises TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $145.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.26.

TTWO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $122.90. The stock had a trading volume of 45,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,319. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $28,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

