Morgan Stanley Purchases 68,937 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $244,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,199. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGRX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $853.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

