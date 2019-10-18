Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.21, but opened at $42.79. Morgan Stanley shares last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 10,094,740 shares.

The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.11. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750,661 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,323,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,651 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,323,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,667,000 after acquiring an additional 944,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

