Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 412.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Worthington Industries worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $35.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $44.78.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $855.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOR. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

