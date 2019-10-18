Morgan Stanley Downgrades Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Equal Weight

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAT. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.42.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.14. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $144.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

