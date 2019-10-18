Morgan Stanley Buys 34,558 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $189,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $203,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

EGBN stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $104,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,720.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGBN. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

