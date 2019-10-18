Morgan Stanley Acquires 59,324 Shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,324 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Monotype Imaging worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

TYPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of Monotype Imaging stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Monotype Imaging’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

