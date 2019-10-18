Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

MNST stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 39,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,161. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 47.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

