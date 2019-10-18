Monocle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MNCLU) Shares Up 9.7%

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:MNCLU) shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monocle Acquisition by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monocle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monocle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000.

Monocle Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and defense, industrial, and technology and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

