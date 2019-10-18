Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $112.24, but opened at $121.47. Mongodb shares last traded at $120.50, with a volume of 38,276 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 28,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $3,417,780.50. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $250,447.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,163 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,039. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mongodb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 price target on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1,638.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 100.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.