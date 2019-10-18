Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

MCRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $764.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,097,247.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 380,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,133,375.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

