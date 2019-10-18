Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 565.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mobile Mini stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MINI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

