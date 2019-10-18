MNPCoin (MNP) Price Tops $0.0110 on Exchanges

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. One MNPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. MNPCoin has a market cap of $24,049.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MNPCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00229026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.01133784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00030222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00089363 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MNPCoin

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official website is mnpcoin.pro . MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin

MNPCoin Coin Trading

MNPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

