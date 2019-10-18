Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,068 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,390,000 after buying an additional 5,760,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,848 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,072 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,386,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1,247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $29.38 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

