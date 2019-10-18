Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 198 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $119.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $121.21.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.