Mission Wealth Management LP Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total value of $2,205,886.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,149,962 shares in the company, valued at $31,118,249,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,500 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 139,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,323,022 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.79. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $293.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

