Mission Wealth Management LP Has $465,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.46.

Shares of UPS opened at $118.55 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

