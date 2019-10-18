Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $448.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.99. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

