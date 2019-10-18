Mirada (LON:MIRA) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Mirada Plc. (LON:MIRA)’s share price was down 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.39), approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 143,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87.

About Mirada (LON:MIRA)

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV operators and broadcast in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Digital TV & Broadcast and Mobile. The company offers Iris end-to-end software solution that provides a platform to discover and consume broadcast and Internet-based content to clients' subscribers; Iris Service Delivery Platform, which provides access to configuration settings, statistics, content management, and other features; and Inspire UI, a user interface for various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Mirada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.