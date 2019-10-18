Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $846,000 Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.88 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

