Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 168,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 869.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $80.89 and a one year high of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

