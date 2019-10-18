Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,001 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 61,397 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 56,425 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $1,220,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,212,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1,064.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $160.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

