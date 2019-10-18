Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cfra set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $94.02. 609,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.