MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $75,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,746,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 958,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after buying an additional 143,342 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 396,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 128,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,891. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

