Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Cut to $720.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $830.00 to $720.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $712.75.

MTD stock traded up $9.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $680.50. 160,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,418. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $500.74 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $738.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 150.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

