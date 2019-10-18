Methanex (TSE:MX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.28

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.28 and traded as high as $48.12. Methanex shares last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 125,076 shares traded.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$982.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$973.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Floren purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.00 per share, with a total value of C$880,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,508,252. Also, Director Mark Allard purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,385.65.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

