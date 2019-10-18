Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MLAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of MLAB traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.21. 43,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $169.80 and a 1-year high of $268.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.19 million, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.62 and a 200-day moving average of $231.59.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 154.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

