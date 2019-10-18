Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,953,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.50. 4,125,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,737,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $217.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

