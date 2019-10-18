Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
MBWM has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
MBWM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.79. 17,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $571.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 34.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
