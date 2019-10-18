Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MBWM has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

MBWM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.79. 17,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $571.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 34.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

