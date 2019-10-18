MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,058,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 794% from the previous session’s volume of 118,310 shares.The stock last traded at $1.30 and had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MER Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

