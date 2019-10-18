Megacoin (MEC) Market Cap Hits $296,171.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 59.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $296,171.00 and $29.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 128.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00670502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013402 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,265,344 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

