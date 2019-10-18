MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Trading Down 5.1%

MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74, approximately 750 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 26,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.