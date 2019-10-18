Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3,051.9% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

AT&T stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

