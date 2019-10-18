Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

