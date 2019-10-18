Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,135.63.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,108.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $707.29 and a twelve month high of $1,186.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,086.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.36 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

