Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,067,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 228,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 220,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $104.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

RS stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $105.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

