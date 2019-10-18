Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,740 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.64. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.