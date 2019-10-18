MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $18.00 at UBS Group

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NYSE MD opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $868.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $104,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Fernandez bought 122,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,613,432.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,648.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 55,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

