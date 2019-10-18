Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.04

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 287130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.91%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,505,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,004,929.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $2,016,847.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,573 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,799,000 after buying an additional 1,438,268 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,670.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,549,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,817 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,602,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 956,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.