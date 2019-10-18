Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,407,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,948,000 after purchasing an additional 676,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,308,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,572,000 after purchasing an additional 115,719 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,739. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $2,016,847.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,058,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,723,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $1,243,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,331,245.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,573 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

